MK Stalin slams ‘One Nation, One Election’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has strongly criticised the BJP-led Union government’s push for a “One Nation, One Election” policy, calling it an anti-federal move that threatens India’s democracy and diversity.

In a post on X, Stalin accused the BJP of attempting to impose a unitary form of governance under the guise of electoral reform.

“INDIA will resist the anti-federal & impractical ‘One Nation, One Election’ as it will push the country into the perils of a unitary form of governance, killing its diversity and democracy in the process,” Stalin stated.

The Chief Minister further alleged that the BJP’s ultimate aim is to usher in a Presidential form of governance, which he said contradicts the spirit of the Indian Constitution. Stalin argued that the proposal, if passed, would eliminate the system of periodic state elections, thereby undermining regional sentiments and destroying India’s diversity.

He emphasised that periodic elections serve as crucial checks and balances in the democratic process, as envisioned by the Constitution’s framers. “The proposed bill, if passed and implemented, will remove the legal checks and balances put in place… to prevent the country from slipping into anarchy and totalitarianism,” he warned.

Stalin accused the BJP of advancing the proposal despite lacking the parliamentary majority required to pass such critical legislation. He characterised the move as an attempt to settle political scores and divert attention from the government’s failures in addressing key issues hindering India’s progress.