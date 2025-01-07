Israel Issues Warning to Hezbollah

Israel has issued a stern warning to Hezbollah, demanding the withdrawal of its forces stationed near the Litani River in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military cautioned that failure to comply would result in the annulment of the ceasefire agreement between the two parties.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, has been active since October last year. During this period, Hezbollah, a militant organization operating from neighboring Lebanon, has launched attacks against Israel in support of Hamas. Efforts to de-escalate the conflict were undertaken by the United States and France, culminating in a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah on November 27.

As part of the agreement, Hezbollah was required to disarm and withdraw from southern Lebanon. However, recent developments have prompted Israel to reiterate its demands and warn of potential consequences.

Hezbollah forces stationed near the Litani River in southern Lebanon must withdraw immediately. Otherwise, the ceasefire agreement will be revoked. We are committed to ensuring the safe return of residents in the northern region to their homes and to implementing the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon. However, Israel’s military reserves the right to act freely if necessary.