Jason Behrendorff joins Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne, Jan 29: Jason Behrendorff has become the first major free agent signing in the Big Bash League’s (BBL) new player window, signing a three-year contract with Melbourne Renegades after Perth Scorchers chose not to renew his deal.
The 34-year-old left-arm seamer, who turns 35 in April, has enjoyed a stellar BBL career, winning four titles with the Scorchers over a span of 13 years and 106 matches. Behrendorff had an outstanding 2024-25 season, emerging as the competition’s leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets at an average of 17.41 and an economy rate of 7.55. Among the top 10 wicket-takers this season, only Mark Steketee boasted a better economy rate.
While Behrendorff had hoped to remain a one-club player after spending his entire domestic career in Western Australia since moving from Canberra at 19, Scorchers opted not to retain him. He leaves as the second-highest wicket-taker in the franchise’s history with 140 wickets, trailing only Andrew Tye.
Scorchers, who missed the playoffs for the first time in five years, are undergoing a squad reshuffle. Along with Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh and Tye were also not included among the 10 players the franchise locked in before the movement window opened. A similar squad overhaul in 2019 paved the way for back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.
Although Marsh could still return to the Scorchers, he is taking time to assess his options after being dropped from Australia’s Test team and opting out of the Scorchers’ final three matches this season to focus on the Champions Trophy.
The Renegades approached Behrendorff with a long-term offer, providing stability as he transitions into a freelance franchise career, having stepped away from his Western Australia state contract last year. Currently playing for Pretoria Capitals in the SA20, Behrendorff shared his sentiments on social media, admitting that leaving Perth was a tough decision.