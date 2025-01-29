Jason Behrendorff joins Melbourne Renegades

Jason Behrendorff has become the first major free agent signing in the Big Bash League’s (BBL) new player window, signing a three-year contract with Melbourne Renegades after Perth Scorchers chose not to renew his deal.

The 34-year-old left-arm seamer, who turns 35 in April, has enjoyed a stellar BBL career, winning four titles with the Scorchers over a span of 13 years and 106 matches. Behrendorff had an outstanding 2024-25 season, emerging as the competition’s leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets at an average of 17.41 and an economy rate of 7.55. Among the top 10 wicket-takers this season, only Mark Steketee boasted a better economy rate.

While Behrendorff had hoped to remain a one-club player after spending his entire domestic career in Western Australia since moving from Canberra at 19, Scorchers opted not to retain him. He leaves as the second-highest wicket-taker in the franchise’s history with 140 wickets, trailing only Andrew Tye.