Sherfane Rutherford back in MI

A familiar face returns as Sherfane Rutherford rejoins Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026. The explosive middle-order batter from the Caribbean brings with him a wealth of experience. With over 200 T20 matches and 3,500+ runs across the globe, Rutherford boasts a reputation for lighting up scoreboards wherever he goes. The Southpaw’s explosive batting style & ability to contribute crucial quick-fire cameos, coupled with his versatility as a right-arm fast-medium bowler, make him a valuable option for balance and firepower in the squad, making him the perfect fit for our brand of cricket.