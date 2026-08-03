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ENTERTAINMENT

Devi Sri Prasad joins Karthi’s upcoming bilingual film 

NT BureauBy No Comments
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  • Tamil
  • Hindi
  • Malayalam
  • Kannada
  • Telugu

The makers of director Kalyan Shankar’s much-anticipated Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, tentatively titled #Karthi30, have officially welcomed leading music composer Devi Sri Prasad on board. The announcement coincided with the composer’s birthday, adding to the celebratory mood around the project.

Production house Sithara Entertainments shared the update on social media.  The yet-to-be-titled project stars Karthi in the lead, with Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the female lead. The film was recently launched with a grand pooja ceremony, and sources indicate that shooting is currently progressing at a brisk pace, with key sequences being filmed.

 

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