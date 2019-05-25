‘NGK’ is a Selvaraghavan film, says Suriya

“NGK is a political film. What happens when a middle-class youth wants to enter politics is the crux. It will be a different Selvaraghavan movie,” says Suriya.

Helmed by Selvaraghavan, NGK features Suriya, Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet in key roles. Music is by Yuvan SHankar Raja. Plans are on for a gala release 31 May. Speaking about the film, Suriya, says, “NGK will make people think twice before casting their vote. It will educate them to use their franchise in a right way for a better tomorrow.”

Excerpts from his Interview

Q: How did NGK happened?

A: Ever since I met Selvaraghavan in 2000, I was waiting to work with him. Last year, he came up with three stories for me. When I heard the crux of NGK, I decided that this should be the project that I should do. I strongly believe that it will be one of the best in my career so far.

Q: On working with Selvaraghavan.

A: I learnt a lot of things working with Selvah. He never failed to surprise me with his work every day on the sets. He is a wonderful actor and I was overwhelmed by his acting skills when he shows us how to perform a particular scene. He always strives to be different from others.

Q: Tell us about your character in NGK?

A: I play a middle class youth Nandha Gopala Kumaran (NGK). He is desperate to enter politics. How his family life is affected and what all he does in his journey to achieve success is narrated in a different manner by Selvaraghavan.

Q: What’s your favourite role among your films?

A: I have won love and affection of my fans through every film. They gave me the confidence to give my best. It has emboldened me to try innovative things on screen. Films like Nandha, Mounam Pesiyadhae, Ayan and Khaakha Khaakha won for me many hearts. If you personally ask me, I would love to do Anbuselvan IPS of Khaakha Khaakha again.

Q: Will you share the screen with Jyothika again?

A: She is currently busy part of a film starring Karthi. I was impressed watching few frames from the movie. Hopefully we both share screen soon. It would be special when we come together on screen again.