All 6 MPs from Tamilnadu elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Chennai: The official announcement about the Rajya Sabha MPs from Tamilnadu being elected unopposed has been made.

With six Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs from Tamilnadu, the DMK had nominated two candidates: labour leader Shanmugam and advocate P Wilson and allotted one seat to MDMK Vaiko.

The AIADMK nominated former minister Mohammed Jan and the party’s Mettur town secretary Chandrasekaran. It allotted one seat to the PMK from which Anbumani Ramadoss contested.

With the number of vacant seats and candidates matching, it has been announced that they have won unopposed.

The MPs-elect are in the Assembly secretariat now, receiving their certificates from the returning officer.