‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ set for big release 8 August

Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai is all set to hit the screens on 8 August in a big way. Plans are on to release the movie in maximum screens. The remake of the Bollywood movie Pink, Nerkonda Paarvai, has Ajith playing the role of a lawyer, which was originally played by Amitabh Bachchan.

Directed by H Vinoth, the movie Paarvai has Shraddha Srinath as the main protagonist. Vidya Balan portrays the role of Ajith’s wife in the film. Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Aswin Rao, Rangaraj Pandey, and Sujith Shankar play key roles. Music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The maiden production venture of Boney Kapoor, Nerkonda Paarvai managed an UA certificate from censors.