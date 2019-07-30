Review: Thorati – Blast from the past

Thorati is about a family of goatherd community’s simplistic lifestyle, love, betrayal, revenge and friendship set in 1980s near Ramanathapuram district. The movie is directed by Marimuthu, produced by Shaman Mithru who also debuts as hero. Sathya Kala plays the heroine, another newcomer to the industry.

‘Thorati’ means a long stick with a hook attached to its end which is used to pluck leaves for feeding the herd. They are also used as protective weapons from wild animals during the night.

Mayan (Shaman Mithru) along with his mother and father comes to a small village in Ramanathapuram in search of livelihood along with their herd as severe drought plagues their hometown. Mayan’s relative helps them re-start their life in the village. Soon, Mayan falls for his uncle’s daughter, played by Sathya Kala.

Mayan becomes friends with thieves and becomes alcoholic. In hopes to reform their son, Mayan’s parents decide to get him married to the character portrayed by Sathya Kala. She advices Mayan that his friends only want his money and not his friendship. The rest of the film revolves around how Mayan decides to avenge his friends for betraying.

Ved Shankar’s music and Snehan’s soulful lyrics are added bonus for the movie. One of the thieves, Sothumuti is notable. Sathya performs like a seasond actor. If you like movies such as Merku Thodarchi Malai or Pariyerum Perumal, Thorati will strike a chord.