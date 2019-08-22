Sicagen, ABB join hands for switchgear products

Chennai, Aug 22: ABB has appointed Chennai headquarter Sicagen India Limited, a group company of AM International, as an authorized dealer for switchgear products. Sicagen will resell ABB’s low and medium voltage switchgear products to its customers across the state.

As a channel partner, Sicagen will deal with the entire range of ABB’s switchgear products on a non-exclusive basis including miniature circuit breakers (MCB), molded case circuit breakers (MCCB) and contractors, among others.

Commenting on the partnership, chairman, Sicagen India and founder chairman, AM International Group, Ashwin Muthiah, said, “ABB’s products are globally renowned for their quality, innovation and engineering. Their portfolio perfectly complements the range of offerings at Sicagen. We are delighted to introduce their products to enable our customers to have access to ABB’s range of world-class products. ABB will get to leverage our expertise and deep-market penetration across Tamilnadu.”