AR Rahman to perform live in Dubai

Oscar-winning Indian musician AR Rahman will be joined by an army of musical guests at his show in Dubai on 15 November at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Benny Dayal, Javed Ali, Swetha Mohan, Jonita Gandhi, Andrea Jeremiah, Ranjit Barot, Haricharan Sheshadri and Alphons Joseph, many of whom Rahman has worked with through his career will join him on stage.

Rahman, who celebrated 25 years in the music industry last year with a Dubai concert, recently cut back on taking up film projects as he was busy writing and producing his own movie called 99 Songs, starring Manisha Koirala and Lisa Ray.

“I always look forward to performing there. Dubai is like a melting pot of cultures. Each time I come back, I get so much love from the people and it’s overwhelming. I am happy to announce my next concert in Dubai on 15 November at the Coca-Cola Arena. I am accompanied by my talented band and singers. We all look forward to presenting a very special set of songs for you,” he said earlier in a statement.