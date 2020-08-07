Karunanidhi’s death anniversary: Stalin, leaders pay tributes at memorial

Chennai: On the second death anniversary of former Chief Minister and DMK supremo M Karunanidhi today, the party’s president M K Stalin and senior leaders paid tributes at his memorial at Marina in Chennai.

Stalin led a procession of DMK members and offered flowers at his father’s memorial. He was accompannied by Durai Murugan, T R Baalu, Kanimozhi and K N Nehru.

Earlier, to mark the occasion, Stalin distributed welfare measures to Covid-19 frontline workers. Stalin on Thursday exhorted cadres to tirelessly work for victory of the party in the Assembly election next year and dedicate it to Karunanidhi.

On the eve of Karunanidhi’s death anniversary, Stalin, in a letter to party workers, accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of stifling democracy, and ridiculed the AIADMK regime for surrendering to the Central government resulting in usurpation of all rights.

A big challenge has come up against federalism, State’s rights were being taken away, religious harmony was under attack and a hegemonistic attitude was domineering, edging out socialistic tenets and slighting the rights that must accrue to the people, he alleged without naming the Centre or the BJP.

Recalling the welfare initiatives of Karunanidhi, Stalin appealed to party workers not to get entangled in diversions, seen as a subtle reference to party MLA Ku Ka Selvam’s allegation of family politics in the DMK.

Stalin asked cadres to resolutely work upholding party’s ideals and win the people’s support and post a victory in the Assembly elections next year in Tamilnadu and dedicate it to Karunanidhi.

“Till a win was secured, slogging without respite alone is theright tribute to Thalaivar Kalaignar,” he said.