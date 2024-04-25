“It makes clear Congress’ mindset”:

Annamalai on Sam Pitroda’s remarks

BJP Tamil Nadu Chief K Annamalai on Wednesday said that Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda’s remark on the redistribution of wealth makes clear what the Congress mindset is.

“Every day, Congress gives some shape to their economic model. Rahul Gandhi talks about the redistribution of resources, he wants to do a financial survey and an institutional survey. Sam Pitroda has gone one step further to say that 55% of the wealth will be taken by the government as inheritance tax. Even in US, it is there in 6-7 states… This only makes it clear what the Congress mindset is,” Annamalai said during his roadshow in Wayanad in support of his party’s candidate and Kerala BJP chief K Surendran.