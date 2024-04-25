Akhilesh Yadav files nomination from Kannauj seat

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday filed his nomination from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj Lok Sabha seat.

Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav accompanied Akhilesh while filing his nomination,

Akhilesh Yadav served as Lok Sabha MP from 2000-2012. He resigned from the Kannauj parliamentary seat in 2012 after he became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

In 2017, his party was unable to form a government in UP and he submitted his resignation to the Governor. He was elected Lok Sabha MP in 2019 and went on to be elected to the UP Assembly. in 2022.

Following the UP Assembly polis, Yadav resigned as Lok Sabha MP and retained his state assembly seat.

Voting on the Kannauj seat will be held in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 13.