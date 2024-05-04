Heat wave: Orange alert issued for TN

Chennai: As Tamil Nadu grapples with scorching temperatures, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued an orange alert for a heat wave in the state for the next two days.

The relentless heat, exacerbated by the impact of El Nino, has been particularly intense in north interior districts, where mercury levels are expected to surge by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

Even minor reductions in temperature are projected to be minimal, with only a 2-degree decrease anticipated.

Dr. S Balachandran, deputy director-general of meteorology at the Regional Meteorological Centre, warned that maximum temperatures could soar to around 39 to 40 degrees Celsius in both north interior and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. This spike in temperature coincides with the onset of Agni Natchathiram, also known as Kathri Veyil, marking the peak of the summer season in Tamil Nadu. With scorching temperatures expected to persist for the next 25 days, residents, particularly in interior districts, are advised to brace themselves for the heat.

Karur Paramathi, Vellore, Tiruthani recorded a temperature of 108 degrees Fahrenheit, the highest temperature in the state on May 3, Friday, the Meteorological Department said.

Tirupattur recorded 107 degrees Fahrenheit and Madurai city recorded 106 degrees Fahrenheit. Similarly, Trichy recorded 105 degrees, Salem, Palayamkottai, Dharmapuri, Chennai Airport, Madurai Airport, and Namakkal recorded 104 degrees and Thanjavur and Coimbatore recorded 102 degrees.

Cuddalore, Nagai, and Karaikal recorded temperatures of 101 degrees Fahrenheit and Nungambakkam Puducherry and parts of Chennai recorded temperatures of 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the Meteorological Department said.

In the face of this heat wave, the meteorological department has offered a glimmer of hope, forecasting light to heavy rain in some interior districts of the state over the next few days. While this may provide temporary relief, it is essential for residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to stay hydrated and cool.

However, the situation is expected to worsen in the coming days, with weathermen cautioning about even hotter temperatures in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu. Srikanth, a weather blogger from CMOK, has predicted a marginal increase in temperatures across most areas of Tamil Nadu, advising people to stay indoors during the noon when the heat is most intense.

As Tamil Nadu braces for tough days ahead, it is imperative for residents to prioritize their health and safety by staying hydrated, seeking shelter from the sun, and avoiding unnecessary exposure to the heat. By taking proactive measures and heeding the advice of meteorological experts, we can collectively navigate through this challenging period of extreme heat.