Anushka’s Nishabdham trailer is out

The trailer of Anushka Shetty and Madhavan’s Nishabdham was launched by Rana Daggubati and Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Hemant Madhurkar, the film is tipped to be a thriller featuring Shalini Pandey, Anjali and Michael Madsen in pivotal roles.

Nishbdham is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 2 October after skipping theatrical release.

Kona Venkat, one of the film’s producers, took to Twitter to reveal that they are waiting for the theatres to open. Since the government didn’t permit theatres to re-open, they decided to release it on Amazon Prime Video.