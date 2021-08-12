GroCurv plans to help small companies

Chennai: GroCurv has said it is using technology to bridge the supply-demand problem that has historically plagued small and medium independent marketing agencies.

Founded by Venkatesh Rangachari and Vipul Gupta in 2019, the company said it helps SMBs find the best-suited marketing agency for sales and marketing services such as digital marketing, social media marketing, performance marketing, e-commerce, lead generation, packaging design, PR and branding, amongst others.

In a statement, GroCurv said it aspires to deliver 30-40 per cent revenues for small and medium independent agencies by 2025.