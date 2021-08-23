Concerns of fishermen will be addressed: MoS

Chennai: Union Minister of State L Murugan has said the Prime Minister is concerned about the issues concerning the fishermen.

“We are also planning to introduce the India Marine Fisheries Bill 2021. We will take up all issues and I am sure the government will address them,” he said.

Speaking at a meeting with Seafood Exporters Association in Chennai, he said, “we will leave no stone unturned to address the issues impacting the marine product exports.”

He said the government will provide all possible support to the sea food Industry in terms of policy interventions to ensure the growth of sea food exports in a sustained manner and take it to new heights.

The Minister of State said fisheries sector in India has shown impressive growth with an average annual growth rate of 10.2 per cent during the year from 2014-15 to 2018-19.