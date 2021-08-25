FICCI partners with Sohar Port & Freezone

Chennai: The Sultanate of Oman’s Sohar Port and Freezone, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), has announced its second webinar on 31 August.

The webinar, ‘Food for Thought: Setting up your food business in Sohar to maximise your market reach’, is aimed at offering the Indian food and beverage sector insights into the GCC food industry, current trends, developments, challenges and opportunities for food trade, processing and logistics in Oman.

The second webinar, part of a five-part series, will highlight Sohar’s benefit for Indian food businesses.