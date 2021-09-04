Kiwi consumption grows in India

Chennai: Chile in South America is a global leader in food exports. Over 80 million consumers in more than 100 countries eat a piece of Chilean fruit every day.

Chile is one of the largest exporters of Kiwifruits in the world and the growers are committed to offering great quality product to the consumers.

According to Sumit Saran, Indian market representative for Chilean Kiwifruit, “India has now become one of the fastest growing markets for kiwifruits as consumers here find out about the amazing health benefits of this fruit. Commercial production of kiwifruit in India is very limited and hence the country is dependent on imports for its supplies.”