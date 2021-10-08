Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam shoot completed

The shoot of Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam has been reportedly completed. The Mithran Jawahar directorial stars Nithya Menen, Raashii Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female leads.

Thiruchitrambalam is directed by Mithran Jawahar and produced by Sun Pictures.

The film also stars Raashii Khanna, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj and director-turned-actor Bharathiraja.

Jawahar has previously helmed Mathil (2021) and the 2010 romantic-comedy Uthamaputhiran.

Dhanush, who recently starred in Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram, will also be seen in Anand L Rai’s Hindi romantic-drama Atrangi Re and the Hollywood thriller The Gray Man, helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo.