Man, son charred to death as crackers explode near Pondicherry

Puducherry: A father-son duo was killed, and three others were injured when two bags of country fireworks they were carrying in their motorcycle exploded accidentally at Kottakuppam in Villupuram district, near the Puducherry-Tamilnadu border on Thursday.

Kalainesan, and his seven-year-old son, Pradeep, were travelling to Koonimedu village on the Kottakuppam East Coast Road in Villupuram district on Thursday when the incident happened.

The two were riding on a two-wheeler with bundles of firecrackers, which burst into flames, killing both of them on the spot. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Three other motorists — Ganesh (45), Syed Ahamed (60), and Viji Anandh (36) — who were riding near Kalainesan’s vehicle also suffered grievous injuries. All of them were taken to the JIPMER hospital in Puducherry.

In another Deepavali related incident, three men died allegedly after consuming alcohol on Wednesday night in Coimbatore district.