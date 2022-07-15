Free Covid booster dose for all adults from today

With an aim to increase the uptake of the precautionary dose of COVID vaccine among the eligible adult population, 75 days – ‘COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava’ will commence on Friday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This special vaccination drive is a part of the celebration for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and aims to provide free precaution dose for all adults (18 years and above) eligible population at Government COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

“It will start from today and continue for the next 75 days. We will try to vaccinate all the citizens betweena 18-59 years of age,” Dr Bijay Panigrahi, Director, Family Welfare and Nodal Officer Vaccination said.

In a virtual meeting with State/UT Health Secretaries and NHM MDs chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday, States and UTs have been urged to give an intensive and ambitious push toward full COVID19 vaccination coverage by vaccinating all eligible beneficiaries and covering them with precaution dose.