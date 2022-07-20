Lendl Simmons announces retirement from international cricket

West Indies top-order batter and veteran limited-overs specialist Lendl Simmons on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect, with his sports agency ‘124notout’ posting a lengthy message on social media. The talented batter finished his career with a total of 3,763 runs for West Indies from 144 matches over all three formats. The 37-year-old Simmons played five Tests, 68 ODIs and an equal number of T20Is. Simmons is best known for his exploits in ODI cricket having made two centuries and 16 half-centuries for the Caribbean side. The announcement comes less than 24 hours after fellow West Indies international Denesh Ramdin called time on his international career.