Mayawati announces support for NDA’s VP candidate

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, on Wednesday, announced her party’s support for NDA’s candidate for the Vice-Presidential election Jagdeep Dhankhar. Mayawati took to Twitter and made a formal announcement regarding the same.

“It is well-known that elections for the post of President took place because of disagreement between the government and the Opposition. Now, the same situation is visible regarding the appointment of Vice President. As a result, elections are taking place on August 6,” the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief said on Twitter.

BSP has decided to back Jagdeep Dhankhar, keeping in mind the larger public interest and the movement of our party. I am thus making a formal announcement in this regard today,” Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.