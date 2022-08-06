Jagdeep Dhankhar elected VP by a huge margin of votes

The new Vice President of the country is Jagdeep Dhankhar. The former Governor of Bengal defeated his opponent Margaret Alva by a big margin. 371 votes are required to become Vice President. Former West Bengal Governor Dhankhar got 528 votes. 70 percent of the total votes. In terms of votes, he has left outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu behind.

780 MPs are supposed to vote in the vice presidential election. 543 members of Lok Sabha and 245 members of Rajya Sabha. Eight seats are vacant in the Rajya Sabha at the moment. 34 Trinamool MPs abstained from voting. Sisir and Dibyendu Adhikari cast their votes ignoring the party’s ban. An estimated 725 MPs decided the fate of Jagdeep Dhankhar and Margaret Alva on Saturday.