SC dismisses plea to freeze AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking directions to the Election Commission of India to freeze the AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol. A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana dismissed the plea filed by one PA Joseph, who claimed himself as the founder president of the JJ Party. Joseph has challenged the Madras High Court dismissing his plea and imposing a cost of Rs 25,000 on him. The petitioner, during the hearing before the top court, said that his plea was not just dismissed and a cost was also imposed. To this, CJI Ramana said, “How much cost should we impose now? Should we impose another Rs 25,000. You have no work. Dismissed.”