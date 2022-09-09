Modi pays tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Condoling the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that she will be remembered as the stalwart of our times.

He took to Twitter and said, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour.”

In another tweet, PM Modi added, “I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture.”