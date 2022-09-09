World leaders mourn Queen Elizabeth’s demise

Leaders from across the world condoles the demise of British Queen Elizabeth II. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was only appointed by Her Majesty on Tuesday said she was devastate by the news from Balmoral and that Britain was the great country it is today due to the monarch. The new PM was dressed in black as she said: “The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world.”

Former UK Prime Minister John Major said: “For 70 years Her Majesty The Queen devoted her life to the service of our nation and its wellbeing. In her public duties she was selfless and wise, with a wonderful generosity of spirit. That is how she lived – and how she led. For millions of people – across the Commonwealth and the wider world – she embodied the heart and soul of our nation, and was admired and respected around the globe.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “This is our country’s saddest day. In the hearts of every one of us there is an ache at the passing of our Queen, a deep and personal sense of loss – far more intense, perhaps, than we expected. In these first grim moments since the news, I know that millions and millions of people have been pausing whatever they have been doing, to think about Queen Elizabeth, about the bright and shining light that has finally gone out.

Abdel Fatah el-Sisi, the leader of Egypt, said: “I offer my sincere condolences, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Egypt, to the Royal Family, the British Government and the people of the United Kingdom, on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who led her country for decades with great wisdom.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: “Deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Pakistan joins the UK and other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death. My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, people and government of the UK.”

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest serving prime minister, said: “My wife Sara and I, along with all the people of Israel, send our condolences to the people of Britain and to the royal family on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky have paid tribute.