Power tariff hike comes to effect in TN

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission has announced that the new electricity tariff hike, which had already been announced, will come into effect from today after public comments were sought. It is to note that after eight years the electricity tariff has been hiked. While the electricity tariff announced in 2014 was in effect in Tamilnadu, the revised electricity tariff for 2022-2027 was announced on July 18. Consultation meetings were also held in Coimbatore, Madurai, and chennai in this regard. At that time, the participating public and commercial companies strongly opposed the electricity tariff hike. In this case, the tamil Nadu electricity Regulatory Commission has announced that the electricity tariff hike will be effective from today. Electricity charges are hiked by 12 per cent to 52 per cent under various slabs for domestic consumers. Consumers would continue to get the first 100 units free of cost. There is no change in the scheme of providing free electricity up to 100 units in the new electricity tariff hike. It has been informed that those who do not want 100 units of free electricity can write to the electricity Board. 63.35 lakh household electricity consumers (26.73 percent) using a total of 200 units for two months will be hiked by Rs 27.50 per month. 36.25 lakh household electricity consumers (15.30 percent) who consume up to a total of 300 units for two months will be hiked by Rs 72.50 per month. 1.82 lakh household electricity consumers (7.94 percent) consuming up to 400 units of electricity for two months will be hiked by Rs 147.50 per month. 10.56 lakh household electricity consumers (4.46 percent) consuming up to 500 units of electricity for two months will be hiked by Rs 297.50 per month. 314 lakh household electricity consumers (1.32 percent) consuming up to 600 units of electricity for two months will be hiked by Rs.155 per month