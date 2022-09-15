EB tariff hike: DMK flays its ally CPM on its criticism

Murasoli, the mouthpiece of the ruling DMK, has come out strongly against the statement of the CPI-M Tamil Nadu state secretary K. Balakrishnan on the hike in state’s power tariff.

In an article, Murasoli said that the political adversaries of the alliance are trying to break the DMK-led alliance and called upon the CPI-M leader to be cautious on his statement.

It also reminded the CPI-M leader that in Kerala, where the CPI-M was in power, there was a hike in electricity tariff. The article said that in Kerala the power tariff of even consumers who use 100 units was hiked by 20 paise per unit and said that in Tamil Nadu, 100 units of electricity is free.