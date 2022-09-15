TN CM comes down heavily on Amit Shah

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Wednesday, countered Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Hindi Diwas and said that all Indian languages day should be celebrated rather than just Hindi Diwas. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK) president also said that there must not be any efforts in ‘making India Hindia’

“India is known for its integrity and there must not be any efforts aimed at dividing the country in the name of Hindia. The nation comprises people who speak many languages and Shah’s Hindi pitch went against the country’s ideal of unity in diversity,” Stalin said in a statement.

In his address at the All India Official Language Conference in Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday said that Hindi is the friend of all the languages of the country.