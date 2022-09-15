Stalin inaugurates SIRPI scheme

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Students in Responsible Police Initiatives (SIRPI) scheme on Wednesday. The scheme, designed by the police and school education department, is being implemented at a cost of Rs 4.25 crore. A press release said 5,000 Class 8 students from 100 government-run schools will be offered classes on fitness and sports, and will be taught about social evils such as drugs. These classes will be held every Wednesday for 50 students per school. Two nodal officers have been appointed to monitor the program, and students would report to them before classes. Under the scheme 2,764 boys and 2,236 girls will benefit from nutritious food and excursions to eight locations in a year.