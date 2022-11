DMK is all set to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order upholding reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of society.

Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin said the verdict was a setback for “our century-long crusade for social justice”. He called upon political parties and like-minded organisations from Tamil Nadu who had played an important role in getting the first amendment to the Constitution for reservation, to come together to ensure social justice.