Outlook of world towards India has changed: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the success achieved by India in the field of vaccination during the Covid-19 pandemic has impressed the world, adding the “outlook of the world towards India has changed”. Addressing the civic reception programme hosted by the Odisha government here at Raj Bhavan, Murmu said India’s initiative in the field of environmental protection is being appreciated all over the world.The President said India is celebrating Azaadi ka Amrit Mahostav and after 25 years, the country will celebrate the 100th year of Independence. Similarly, after 14 years, Odisha will celebrate the centenary of statehood.”This is a very important phase for India as well as Odisha. To make India a developed country, collective efforts of all are needed. With the commitment and hard work of the youth of our country, India can be a leading nation in the world,” she said.Murmu further said that the benefits of development must reach all sections of the society. If the living standard of those living on the margins is not improved, a country or society cannot be said to be truly developed.That is why the philosophy of ‘Antyodaya’ is very important which aims to bring the fruits of development to the economically, socially and educationally backward people, she added.During her speech, Murmu said the Central government has decided to set up a new circle of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Puri.