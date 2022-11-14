CM visits flood-hit areas in delta region

Chief Minister MK Stalin visited flood affected Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai district on Monday and distributed relief materials to people lodged in the relief camps.

Due to the heavy rainfall owing to the North East monsoon many districts in Delta region, especially Mayiladuthurai, were severely affected and thousands of acres of paddy fields were submerged.

Stalin listened to the grievances of farmers and assured immediate action.He distributed relief materials to the people shifted to the camps. State Minister including KN Nehru and government officials accompanied him.