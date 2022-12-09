FIFA WC : Brazil set for battle with Croatia

Doha, Dec 9: The Round of 16 is now complete, and the final eight standing teams will now compete for a semi-finals position. Brazil and Croatia will lock horns at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the quarter-finals on Friday. It will mark just the fifth time these two football nations have played each other, and the third in the history of this competition. Brazil clinched a spot in the final eight with a commanding 4-1 win over Korea, leading at halftime by four goals. Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison, and Lucas Paqueta all scored as Tite’s side dominated the first 45 minutes. Paik Seung-ho grabbed one back with 15 seconds remaining, but it was too late for the Koreans. Croatia entered the last-eight match having played an extra 30 minutes following a 1-1 draw inside 90 minutes in their round-of-16 clash with Japan. The 2018 runners-up triumphed on penalties, with goalkeeper Dominik Livakovi stopping three. Of the four previous meetings between Croatia and Brazil, who holds the upper hand? Read to find out the exact head-to-head record between the two teams. The last time these two sides met was in a friendly four years ago as they prepared for the World Cup in Russia. Brazil was eliminated in the quarter-finals, while Croatia advanced to the final before being defeated by France. But it was the South Americans who appeared ready for business in that June friendly, defeating their opponents 2-0. Tite’s side had 63 percent possession and nearly double the number of passes on the night, but it would take them until the 70th minute to break through. It would come courtesy of none other than Neymar, who came on at halftime to offer them greater forward presence. Roberto Firmino, who was not chosen for the tournament in Qatar, clinched the victory in stoppage time with a wonderful chip over the keeper. Croatia currently has a rebuilt back five, with Dejan Lovren being the only player from that game to start their round-of-16 match ag