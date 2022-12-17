Special meet with business people in city

Chennai, Dec 16: U S Mission India Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Ambassador A Elizabeth Jones met with U S and Indian businesspeople during her visit to Chennai recently. A press release said Jones acknowledged the strong U.S.-India commercial ties, demonstrated by over one thousand U.S. companies present in South India. “At a reception for commercial, cultural, and business leaders hosted by Consul General Judith Ravin, Ambassador Jones lauded the innovation of firms based in South India that are working to address common challenges like climate change and clean energy transitions through emerging technologies,” the release added. She added, “Earlier today, I visited First Solar’s solar panel manufacturing facility, made possible through a $500 million loan from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and support from the Indian central government and the Tamil Nadu state government. When fully operational in 2023, the facility will illuminate two million homes, generate thousands of jobs, and help India meet its climate targets, while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.” During her visit, Jones also underscored that the United States looks forward to supporting India’s leadership of the G20 in the coming year to engage on crucial priorities that deepen our partnership in sustainable and inclusive growth, climate change, and tackling the food crisis. She emphasised Mission India’s tireless work to address demand for visa services following the past two years of processing disruptions, and shared that the State Department has made aggressive plans to staff all Mission India consular sections to their highest levels ever.