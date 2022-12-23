Manchester City knocks out Liverpool in a thriller

Nathan Ake’s header proved decisive as Manchester City knocked holders Liverpool out of the League Cup in a dramatic 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday. This last-16 clash marked the return to competitive action of two of English football’s heavyweights following the World Cup break with City’s Kevin De Bruyne the outstanding player in a high-class field. Premier League champions City twice led through Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez, only for Liverpool to waste little time in drawing level thanks to goals from Fabio Carvalho and Mohamed Saleh. But after Ake made it 3-2 shortly before the hour mark, the visitors were unable to fashion a third equaliser.