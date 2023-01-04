India logs 175 Covid infections in a day

New Delhi: India recorded 175 new Covid infections in a day while active caseload declined to 2,570, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The tally of Covid cases in India is at 4.46 crore while the death toll is 5,30,707, data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was 0.12 per cent.

Active caseload declined by 12 in a day and now comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,45,854 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.