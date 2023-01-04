CM chairs Cabinet meet

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Cabinet meeting chaired by MK Stalin took place at the Chennai Secretariat. All the ministers participated in the meeting.

The Cabinet meeting is held at the backdrop of legislative assembly for the year 2023 is about to begin on January 9. It has been reported that the features to be included in the Governor’s speech and the new Bills were discussed. Approval of pending Bills and initiation of new business projects were discussed.

The first session of the Tamilnadu Assembly in 2023 will commence on January 9 with the customary address by Governor R N Ravi, Speaker M Appavu said a few days ago.