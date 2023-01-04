Jilted lover stabs girl

New Delhi: With the national capital still grieving over the gruesome death of the 20-year-old Kanjhawala accident case victim, another incident has rocked Delhi.

A jilted lover stabbed a girl in North West Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on January 2 reportedly after the latter decided to end their friendship. The accused, who has been identified as Sukhvinder Singh, has been arrested from Haryana’s Ambala, while the injured woman is currently admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Delhi.

According to the media reports, the victim is said to be a Delhi University student and befriended Sukhvinder five years ago.

In the CCTV footage, the accused is seen repeatedly stabbing the girl.