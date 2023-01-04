Wild boars die in large numbers in TN, swine flu suspected

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu forest department has deployed anti-poaching watchers (APW) to look for wild boar carcasses in interior forest areas after a large number of wild boars died in the forest area.

The MTR officials told the media persons that on Tuesday that at least five wild boars died and that African Swine Flu (ASF) may be the cause of the death.

At least 21 wild boars have reportedly died in the MTR area within a week and the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) and Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) will conduct a study.