Toxic release locked for August 2026

The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, have officially confirmed its release date as August 26, 2026, ending weeks of speculation about delays and shelving rumours.

The announcement was accompanied by a visually striking poster featuring Yash in dual avatars, hinting at a dark, emotionally intense narrative that explores complex relationships and power dynamics.

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the project marks a notable collaboration that combines strong storytelling with star power.

Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film will be released in multiple languages, aiming for a wide national and international reach.

The release timing places the film in a prime festive window, aligning with major celebrations such as Varamahalakshmi, Onam, Eid, and Raksha Bandhan.

With a mid-week release strategy and plans for a large-scale global rollout, the film is expected to capitalise on extended holidays and heightened audience engagement, positioning it as one of the most anticipated pan-Indian releases of 2026.