D Jayakumar targets CM Vijay

Chennai: Former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Vijay, alleging that his recent speech in Karur was politically motivated with an eye on upcoming by-elections.

Speaking to reporters, Jayakumar criticised Vijay’s address at a public interaction event, stating that it lacked substance and resembled a “scripted performance.” He questioned the ruling party’s unfulfilled poll promises, including the assurance of providing one job per household after coming to power.

Referring to the recent tragedy in Karur, where government job appointments were given to 31 members of affected families on compassionate grounds, Jayakumar argued that financial compensation would have been more beneficial. “If ₹1 crore had been given to each affected family, they could have lived comfortably on the interest,” he said.

He further accused the Chief Minister of ignoring key issues such as farmers’ concerns, particularly the delay in opening water for kuruvai cultivation. Drawing a comparison with former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, Jayakumar said welfare measures should not be driven by political considerations.

The AIADMK leader also alleged that Vijay’s actions were aimed at influencing voters ahead of bypolls and criticised the government for “misleading youth” preparing for TNPSC exams through its employment policies.

Continuing his attack, Jayakumar claimed that the Chief Minister was speaking about eradicating corruption while allegedly associating with corrupt individuals.

The remarks come amid intensifying political exchanges in Tamil Nadu, with parties gearing up for upcoming electoral contests.