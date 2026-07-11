Vande Mataram to precede National Anthem at official events

New Delhi, July 11:

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released fresh guidelines regulating the rendition of the national song Vande Mataram and the national anthem Jana Gana Mana at official events.

As per the directive, whenever both are performed together, ‘Vande Mataram’ must be sung or played first, followed by ‘Jana Gana Mana’. The move is aimed at standardising protocol during government functions and formal gatherings.

The guidelines further mandate that at official programmes, all six stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ should be rendered in full, with the complete performance lasting approximately three minutes and ten seconds.

In line with the respect accorded to the national anthem, attendees are required to stand when ‘Vande Mataram’ is sung.

However, the Ministry has clarified that these rules will not apply in cinema halls prior to film screenings.

Officials said the updated norms seek to ensure uniformity and reinforce respect for national symbols across official platforms.