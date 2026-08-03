11 hospitalised after fire, Gas Leak at Salem factory

Salem, Aug 3: Eleven persons were hospitalised following a fire and subsequent gas leak at a private factory in Salem district on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at a tapioca processing mill in Attur around 6 pm, reportedly due to an electrical leak that triggered a fire in sacks stored at the facility. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after a two-hour operation.

As the fire spread, it affected bags of chlorine powder used for cleaning tapioca tubers. Workers initially attempted to douse the flames with water, but the chemical is believed to have reacted, leading to a gas leak accompanied by thick smoke.

The affected workers complained of breathing difficulties and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the incident and assess safety lapses at the unit.