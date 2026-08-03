Five killed, two hurt as two cars collide

Chennai, Aug 3:

Five people, including a three-year-old girl child, were killed and two others injured in a collision between two cards near Melur in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Reports received here said the impact of the collision was such that both the cars were reduced to a mangled heap.

Acting on information, police and fire service and rescue department personnel rushed the spot, retrieved the bodies from the car and shifted the bodies to government hospital for post mortem.

The two injured were also shifted to hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case and are ascertaining the reason for the accident.