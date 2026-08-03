DMK protest: Udhayanidhi slams CM Vijay iver Cauvery crisis

Chennai, Aug 3:

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday launched a sharp attack on the ruling TVK government during a DMK-led protest in Thanjavur, accusing it of administrative failure and neglecting farmers amid the Cauvery water crisis.

Addressing the protest, he alleged that the kuruvai cultivation had completely failed and the Cauvery river remained dry even during Aadi Perukku. He criticised Chief Minister Vijay for not convening an all-party meeting and questioned why farmers were not consulted despite plans to meet the Karnataka Chief Minister.

Udhayanidhi also accused the State government of avoiding criticism of the Union government and failing to secure Tamil Nadu’s rightful share of Cauvery water. He further alleged that farmers who attempted to meet the Chief Minister were detained.

Targeting the administration, he remarked that the government was more focused on social media “reels” than governance, while farmers continued to suffer. He claimed that nearly 14 lakh farmers had been affected due to the lack of water and demanded immediate relief measures, including free supply of farm inputs for samba cultivation.

He asserted that the DMK would raise the issue both in the Assembly and in courts, warning that the party would intensify its agitation if the government failed to act.