HC grants bail to two in TVK MLA bribery case

Chennai, Aug 3:

The Madras High Court on Monday granted bail to Sethuraj and Naresh, who were arrested in connection with an alleged horse-trading case involving a TVK MLA.

The case stems from a complaint lodged by Ilaiyaraja, TVK MLA from Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, who alleged that he was offered ₹35 crore to vote in favour of a resolution against the Speaker in the Assembly. Based on the complaint, the Triplicane police registered a case and have so far arrested 14 persons.

Sethuraj and Naresh, among those arrested, had moved the High Court seeking bail. The plea came up for hearing before Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan.

During the hearing, the prosecution submitted that Sethuraj was named as the second accused and had played a key role in the alleged conspiracy. It was further alleged that he had routed ₹5 crore through his wife and driver, and that further investigation was required to trace the money trail. The police also claimed that Sethuraj had conspired along with former minister Senthil Balaji.

However, rejecting the prosecution’s objections, the court granted bail to both Sethuraj and Naresh, observing that continued custody was not warranted at this stage.